Backstage News On WWE Nixing A Plan To Take The Intercontinental Title Off Seth Rollins

WWE reportedly had plans for Elias to win the WWE Intercontinental Title a few weeks back.

Elias is currently receiving what looks to be a significant babyface push on RAW, with a slow build, but it sounds like WWE was about to really push him through the red brand roof. @WrestleVotes reports that Elias was set to win the title from current champion Seth Rollins when they turned Dean Ambrose heel last month. There's no word yet on why the title change was nixed.

Elias is now feuding with Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. Rollins will defend his title against Ambrose at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16. It's rumored that the push for Elias will continue into WrestleMania 35 season.