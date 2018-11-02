Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Lio Rush

The original plans for Lio Rush on WWE 205 Live was for him to continue the act he had done with Babatunde Aiyegbusi in WWE NXT.

The idea was for Rush to be the lead heel on the cruiserweight brand and have him constantly hiding behind the 6 foot 11 inch Aiyegbusi, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rush and Aiyegbusi experimented with the gimmick at various NXT live events.

Rush ended up making his main roster debut in June of this year on 205 Live but he didn't get a significant run as he was called up to RAW in September to be the manager for Bobby Lashley, leading to Lashley's heel turn. Aiyegbusi remains in developmental but it looks like they don't have much for him these days. Aiyegbusi appeared on the main roster back in April of this year at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, entering the GRR match at #37 before being eliminated by Braun Strowman.

Below are some photos of Rush and Aiyegbusi together on the yellow brand before Rush's call-up:

#NXTFSLive Lio Rush w/ Babatunde vs. Chico Adams - Dark Match pic.twitter.com/BhBbtFEB9L — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 11, 2018