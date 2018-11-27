Backstage News On WWE Possibly Having A Multi-Man TLC Match At The TLC Pay-Per-View

It looks like Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin at WWE TLC may be turned into a multi-man match.

As noted before, the storyline going into TLC is that Corbin is leaving his match with Strowman on the card because he will become permanent General Manager once he wins by forfeit due to Strowman failing to show up because of his elbow injury. Per the stipulations, Corbin will lose all red brand authority if he were to lose the match.

Word is that Strowman may be out of action past the December 16 TLC pay-per-view, according to @WrestleVotes. Their report states that there are plans to make the TLC match with Corbin a multi-man match, similar to the 2012 TLC pay-per-view.

See Also Braun Strowman Shows Bruise And Sends Warning, TLC Storyline Update

The TLC match at the 2012 TLC pay-per-view saw The Shield defeat Ryback, Kane and Daniel Bryan. Ryback was supposed to face then-WWE Champion CM Punk at the pay-per-view but Punk was pulled from the card due to a knee injury.