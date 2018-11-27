Backstage News On WWE Signing WALTER

As noted, top Austrian indie wrestler WALTER has reportedly signed a deal to work the WWE NXT UK brand. He's finishing up indie dates in December and is expected to start working with WWE in January.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WALTER was not interested in moving to Florida for the main NXT brand as he's happy with his life in Germany and wants to continue living there. WALTER reportedly does not mind making trips to the United States but he does not want to live here or do long tours here.

It's believed that WALTER will be a key part of WWE's NXT Germany brand when it launches. It was reported that wXw will be working with WWE for the NXT Germany brand and WALTER teaches at their school.

Meltzer added that talk months ago when the WWE - WALTER interest was first reported, was that WALTER was open to working some weekends in the United States for the main NXT brand, perhaps a set of TV tapings and a Takeover event, but he did not want to live here and that was the key to everything. Meltzer added that most talents have a goal of making it to the main roster where they can make big money, but that is not what WALTER is interested in.

WALTER also reportedly turned down New Japan Pro Wrestling as he did not want to live there or do long tours there either.