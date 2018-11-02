Backstage Note On Vince McMahon - WWE Crown Jewel, Crown Jewel Panel Confirmed, The Bella Twins

- The Bella Twins posted this video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their big day at last Sunday's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

- Vince McMahon is backstage for today's WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider. Vince is reportedly overseeing everything for today's big event.

- The Crown Jewel Kickoff panel will feature Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Coach tweeted the following on the gig: