Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar's New WWE Contract

New WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled for WrestleMania 35 under his new deal, according to MMAFighting.com.

There had been some speculation on Lesnar being done at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view but that's not the case. Lesnar's new deal is said to be for multiple events but the length of the deal has been kept quiet.

Lesnar's new WWE deal reportedly allows him to fight for the UFC but there's no word yet on if he still plans to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier while he's signed to WWE.

