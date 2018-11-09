Becky Lynch Brings Rousey Rousey's Husband Into Their War Of Words

We are more than a week away until Ronda Rousey, the RAW Women's Champion, faces off against the SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Two of the top female stars in WWE today will get a chance to prove who the best really is. Thanks to Becky's new attitude, the match hasn't become a true face v. face bout.

In today's day and age, WWE and its stars utilize social media to connect with their fans, while also sending a message to their opponents. Both Becky and Ronda are using it to their advantage, creating buzz out of a short program. While Ronda has been doing her part, Becky has been pulling overtime in trolling the RAW Women's Champion.

"Siri, who is my biggest Stan?"

"Ronnie"

"Rousey?"

"Yes"

"Show me evidence"

... pic.twitter.com/ekQTdeK1rk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018

Oh damn Champ...the hashtag...I just realized I've been using #RondaVsBecky but of course, The Man needs front billing!! (see I'm getting better im even catching myself now!) #BeckyVsRonda it is from now on! ??????See ya at #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 Champ!!! — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 8, 2018

Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'

I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom. https://t.co/YEXL5NQoUJ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018

Hey @beckylynchwwe Champ, okay I took some time and looked around and I really think I FINALLY found a The Man approvable #SurvivorSeries poster!! See, you're completely in the foreground… https://t.co/okYFxeL5js — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 8, 2018

The common theme in Ronda's posts are the Survivor Series posters. Becky, never one to give up, decided to bring Ronda's husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, into the fold.

Hey @travisbrowneMMA come get your wife, she's drunk. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018

Travis, who never dipped his toe inside a pro wrestling ring before, kept his response short and sweet.

There is sure to be more that will be said as we head closer to Survivor Series, taking place on November 18th inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.