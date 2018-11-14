Becky Lynch Has Savage Responses For Ronda Rousey And Nia Jax, Note On "Millennial Man" Diss

We noted earlier how RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today to write a lengthy post on SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, knocking her for being weak and not being able to take a real punch. At the same time, Nia Jax tweeted a photo of her busted fist after the stiff shot to Lynch on RAW. That shot gave Becky a broken nose and a severe concussion, forcing her to name Charlotte Flair for her replacement in Sunday's WWE Survivor Series match against Rousey.
The Champ took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to Jax and Rousey. Lynch hit Rousey with a "TL/DR" jab and knocked her for having a weak mind and a weak jaw. Lynch accused Jax of sucker-punching her and warned her for payback, also calling her a b---h.
Becky wrote in response to Rousey's Instagram post, "Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I'm going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both."
She wrote in response to Jax's photo, "You gave me your best sucker punch, but I got back up to destroy your whole roster. They won't let me fight, but I'll get back up from that too. It's what I do. So enjoy your one free shot, because as bad as my memory is now, I haven't forgotten you, b---h."
In an interesting note on Rousey's "Millennial Man" diss to Lynch, they are both 31 years old and were actually born just two days apart. Becky was born on January 30, 1987 and Rousey was born on February 1, 1987.
Below are Becky's tweets along with the earlier posts from Jax and Rousey's for those who missed it:
