Becky Lynch On WWE Signing Her 6 Years Ago, WWE NXT Live Event Changed To Tapings, Tonight's WWE RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Manchester, England in this new video.

- The WWE NXT live event scheduled for Thursday, November 15 in San Jose, California will now a set of NXT TV tapings. These will take place just two days before the NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event from Los Angeles. Below is WWE's announcement:

The previously announced NXT Live Event for Thursday, Nov. 15, in San José, Calif., just got bigger with the news that the show will now be an NXT TV taping.

Tickets for the event, which will be held at the San José State University Events Center, are available now

The event marks the first stop on the black-and-yellow brand's tour through California later this month. The Superstars of NXT will also be in action at the Convention Center in Visalia on Friday, Nov. 16, before heading to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles for TakeOver: WarGames, which will stream live on WWE Network on Saturday, Nov. 17 — the eve of Survivor Series.

The NXT Universe in California will have the chance to see many of the black-and-yellow brand's top competitors, including NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Undisputed ERA, Velveteen Dream, Kairi Sane and more.*

