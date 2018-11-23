Wrestling Inc.

Becky Lynch Responds To Offer From Conor McGregor

By Marc Middleton | November 23, 2018

As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a Twitter exchange with UFC star Conor McGregor this week after she responded to an article on how she had channeled her inner McGregor.

Lynch's original tweet took a friendly shot at the MMA star. He responded with an offer to give her some back-up, which looks like it doubled as a plug for his Proper Twelve whisky brand. Lynch then responded to Conor's tweet and mentioned how she's currently carrying two divisions.

McGregor made pro wrestling headlines in 2016 and 2017 amid rumors on a possible deal with WWE. The rumors started after McGregor called WWE Superstars "dweebs" during an interview. Triple H spoke with The Telegraph in the UK last year and and talked about possibly working with Conor.

"He [McGregor] could come over, he's got it all, man - he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure," Triple H told The Telegraph. "What does he walk around at? 180lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200lb guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300lbs any more. He could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure."

See Also
WWE Releases Footage Of Becky Lynch's Emotional Day At SmackDown, Becky On Charlotte & Ronda Rousey

Below are the tweets between Conor and Becky:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Results

Most Popular

Back To Top