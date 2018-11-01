Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Chants, WWE Star Receives Ovation (Video), WWE - Gallery1988

- Above is video of Noam Dar receiving a standing ovation after losing this week's WWE NXT UK main event to Zack Gibson.

- WWE and Gallery1988 are partnering for a special art gallery during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles. WWE announced the following details:

WWE and Gallery1988 team up for WWE art gallery during Survivor Series Weekend The worlds of art and sport-entertainment will collide when WWE and Los Angeles-based pop culture arthouse Gallery1988 officially unveil the WWE Gallery in celebration of this year's Survivor Series. The new art exhibit will host one-of-a-kind paintings, limited-edition prints and sculptures from almost 100 different artists, all inspired by WWE Superstars and Legends, including Dan Mumford's ode to The Rock and Mankind's "I Quit" Match at Royal Rumble 1999 and Bruce White's tribute to Charlotte Flair, pictured above. This rare exhibit opens during Survivor Series Weekend, kicking off Friday, Nov. 16, and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 1, at Gallery1988, located at 7308 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

See Also Becky Lynch On When WWE Officials Started Noticing Her Crowd Reactions

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the "We Want Ronda" chants during her promo on Tuesday's show. Lynch will face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a non-title match at Survivor Series.