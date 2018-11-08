Becky Lynch Schools Reporter At Interview (Video), Indie Stars Work WWE TV Tapings, Next Total Divas

- As seen on last night's WWE 205 Live episode, Lio Rush defeated an enhancement talent named Josh Morrell. Morrell was played by indie wrestler Josh Terry, who also appeared on this week's RAW as one of the security guards destroyed by Braun Strowman. The other guards on RAW were also played by local indie wrestlers - Screwface Ahmed, Dean Allmark, Tony Spitfire, Chris Tyler and Boris Koslov. Above is video of Terry vs. Rush on 205 Live.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"A Sisterhood Beyond Blood: After a rocky first night, Trinity joins the Bellas, Nattie, Nia, Paige and Lana in Tahoe, where they bond in a way they never have before; Brie tries to convince the girls that the lake monster Tahoe Tessy is indeed real."

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been doing media in London, England today and WWE tweeted this clip of the champ schooling a MTV UK reporter after they came to an interview wearing merchandise for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey: