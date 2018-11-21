Becky Lynch Undergoes Treatment (Photos), How Old Are The Bellas Today?, Shane McMahon And The Miz

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw the new storyline with The Miz and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon move forward. Shane tweeted about making possible changes on SmackDown following the losses at Survivor Series and then WWE announced that tonight's MizTV segment between the two would feature "State of the State" address but it wasn't very clear where they are headed. The MizTV segment did lead to Miz asking Shane to be his new partner in the blue brand tag team division. They then quickly loss to two enhancement talents, The Bryant Brothers. Above and below are videos from the segment and the match.

- The Bella Twins turn 35 years old today while former WCW star Jerry Flynn turns 59, WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan turns 76 and ECW Original Shane Douglas turns 54.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch underwent some form of treatment at Bulletproof Labs in Santa Monica, California on Monday. The labs are billed as The World's First Biohacking Facility. As seen below, the company noted on Instagram that Lynch underwent an "upgrade" on Monday. Lynch then tweeted a photo of her undergoing the treatment on Tuesday night during SmackDown. Lynch's tweet caused speculation that she was undergoing some sort of medical testing backstage at SmackDown but Bulletproof's post indicates the photo was taken the day before.

Lynch has been out of action since last week's RAW after suffering a severe concussion at the hands of Nia Jax. There's still no word yet on when she will be back in the ring.