Becky Lynch Vs. Ronda Rousey Status Update For WWE Survivor Series, Video Of Stiff Shot To Becky

In regards to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he has confirmed the match being pulled from Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As noted, Fightful reported that the match is being pulled due to Becky suffering a reported concussion and broken nose during last night's RAW invasion angle, apparently at the hands of Nia Jax. She was checked out by doctors after last night's RAW and did not immediately travel to St. Louis with the rest of the blue brand crew. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rousey on Sunday or if they still plan to do the match at a later date.

Becky's actual injury has not been confirmed yet, but Meltzer noted that she is not currently cleared to wrestle.

WWE should address the situation on tonight's SmackDown episode. We have reached out to them for a statement and will keep you updated.

Below is fan video of Jax's stiff shot to Becky. It was reported by Fightful that there is some heat on Jax for the injury.