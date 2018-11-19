Big Stipulation Match Announced For WWE TLC, Brock Lesnar Vs. Braun Strowman Update

Braun Strowman vs. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match is now official for the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Per the stipulations set by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Strowman will get a match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view if he can defeat Corbin. Corbin will become the permanent RAW General Manager if he can beat Strowman but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

TBA vs. TBA