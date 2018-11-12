Bollywood Actress Uses Woman She Accused Of Rape To Sell Angle With Former TNA Star

Indian actress and reality TV show star Rakhi Sawant shot an angle with former Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel at an event for The Great Khali's promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, this past weekend. Sawant had a dance-off with Rebel, which resulted in Rebel delivering a very carefully executed bodyslam, as seen below.

Sawant recently made some serious accusations against Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who she claims had drugged and raped her twelve years ago. Sawant used her rape accusation in her angle with Rebel, claiming that Dutta had paid Rebel to injure her.

"She is Rebel who has intentionally harmed me," Sawant wrote on Instagram. "She took money from [Tanushree Dutta] and tried to injured my back so that I can never dance again or entertain my fans.. My dear lovely fans from India, America and pura world I request you to stand with me and lets fight back with those British people.. I am sharing her account pls help me.."

Sawant was carried out of the ring and was escorted from the event in a wheelchair. Several media outlets in India have reported on the angle as if it were real, noting that she is in "stable" condition.

Rebel also commented on the incident on her Instagram, writing that she made headlines again, as seen below:

Himanshu D contributed to this article.