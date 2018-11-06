Braun Strowman Saves Kurt Angle After RAW, Seth Rollins Warns Dean Ambrose (Videos), Nick Aldis

- As noted, Seth Rollins dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Authors of Pain on this week's WWE RAW from England, losing a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Rollins was then attacked by former partner Dean Ambrose after the match. Above is post-show video of Rollins getting fired up and sending a warning to Ambrose.

"Two weeks in a row I've gone out to that ring and I've asked Ambrose to come down and face me like a man, tell me why he stabbed me in the back," Rollins said "Well, my mood has changed. I'm sick of asking for reasons. So, I'm going to go find Dean Ambrose and I'm going to beat those reasons out of him."

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera turns 75 years old today while Mae Young Classic competitor Hiroyo Matsumoto turns 33 and former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis turns 32.

- The dark segment after this week's RAW at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England saw Braun Strowman make the save for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Dolph Ziggler ran down to the ring and superkicked Angle after Angle lost the TV main event to McIntyre. That's when Strowman made the save. McIntyre met him at ringside with offense but Strowman threw him into the barrier. Strowman then entered the ring and went at it with Ziggler but finished him off with a running powerslam. Strowman did take a Claymore Kick from McIntyre but he closed the show with a powerslam to Drew. Video from the segment can be seen below: