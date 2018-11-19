Braun Strowman Status Update, The Edge & Christian Show Returning, Lars Sullivan - WWE Main Roster

- Above is a new main roster "coming soon" vignette for WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan. It looks like they are billing him as The Rocky Mountain Monster instead of The Freak.

- WWE has confirmed that the new season of The Edge & Christian Show will premiere on the WWE Network after next week's RAW goes off the air.

See Also Current Card For WWE TLC

- As noted, WWE did an injury angle on tonight's RAW that saw Braun Strowman take a brutal beatdown from Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. Michael Cole later announced that Strowman was taken to a local medical facility and that he suffered a shattered elbow during the attack. Strowman was bleeding him his elbow but this is believed to be a storyline injury to build to Strowman's WWE TLC match with Corbin on December 16.