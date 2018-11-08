Brian Pillman Jr. Plans To Defeat Tommy Dreamer At MLW Tonight And Have The Old Guard Step Aside

MLW has become the place for young stars to thrive. The new Heart Foundation is a premier act on the show, with Brian Pillman Jr. getting some attention. In his early 20's, the son of the late Brian Pillman has turned into the fastest-rising star in pro wrestling.

Pillman is set to face off against Tommy Dreamer in MLW's Chicago event tonight. He had the opportunity to talk about Dreamer and MLW on the latest episode of Wrestling Inc.'s podcast, the WINCLY. Pillman feels that the age of Dreamer and the old guard is long gone, and that it is up to him to end it all.

"I expect to have one hell of a match," Pillman stated. "You're talking about an ECW legend, one of the hottest names still on the indies today. You know, he's on his way out, it is my time now and his time is up. It is unfortunate that these people will continue to milk the business for all the fame that they have built over the years. I think its time to let some new talent in and let the old philosophy die, along with those old ways.

"I'm looking to get into the ring and it is going to be very physical, very painful. It is always painful when you're pulling someone out of their dream, out of their matrix. I'm sure he still thinks he is 25, but the sad part is he's not. When I pull him out of the matrix and show him the reality of things it is going to be ugly. He can innovate all of the violence he wants, but at the end of the day I have time on my side. I got the youth, the athleticism, the looks. He's just another guy. As far as I'm concerned, Tommy Dreamer is going to have one hell of a battle [tonight]. I'm not going down, my back is against the wall. I can only win for MLW, I can only win for the Hart Foundation. I am not going down easily."

When Pillman was younger, he used to see all the stars thanks to his dad. Now, as a rising star, he sees these same people all over the world. From growing up with them to wrestling in the same locker room with them, it has come full circle for Pillman Jr.

"It is wild, a lot of them do remember," Pillman continued. "There were some stacked cards during those Pillman memorial shows. Mark Henry was there, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar working together as the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. Lita, Matt and Jeff Hardy, you run into them on the indies and you're like, whoa. It is really cool to reconnect with all those people. Again, there are so many older guys latching on, holding onto the business, trying to stay in. It is cute, but it is my time to shine."

Pillman will look to prove he is right when he and Dreamer face off in the ultimate MLW grudge match at MLW FIGHTLAND tonight at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

You can listen to Pillman's full interview on the WINCLY in the player below, which also features ROH star Vinny Marseglia, TrumpMania author, PWI's Dan Murphy and Lance Anoa'i, who talks about his career and cousin Roman Reigns.