Brock Lesnar Returning To RAW, Backstage Video Of AOP After Winning Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Promo

- As noted, The Authors of Pain became the new RAW Tag Team Champions after capturing them from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match during tonight's RAW from Manchester, England. Above is backstage video of Kayla Braxton talking to Akam, Rezar and manager Drake Maverick. Drake says he told everyone he would make AOP the champions and now everything is exactly how it's supposed to be. Drake goes on and says the most dominant men on the planet are now the champions.

- New WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return to TV on next Monday's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Kansas City. This will be the final RAW episode before Lesnar's non-title match with WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series. As noted, next Monday's RAW will also see RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon return to address the controversial WWE World Cup tournament win by her brother, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

- Speaking of Shane, he will be on Tuesday's SmackDown episode to discuss the big World Cup win in Saudi Arabia. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will also appear to address RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey ahead of their Survivor Series match. Below is a promo for this week's blue brand episode: