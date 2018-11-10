Bruce Prichard On If Hawk Was Okay With Droz In Legion Of Doom, Recalls 'Brutal' DOA Vs LOD Match

On a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, former WWE producer discussed the Judgment Day 1998 pay-per-view at length. He gave his thoughts on the six-man tag team match between LOD 2000 and the Disciples of Apocalypse.

Leading up to the event, Droz had been added to LOD 2000 alongside Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk. Prichard said Hawk had no problem with Droz being added to the stable.

"He was cool with all of this, but the craziest to me was that at this time Droz was the only one that really looked like a Road Warrior," Prichard said. "He had the haircut and Animal and Hawk had both grown their hair out. Neither of them had the mohawk anymore, but yeah, Hawk was fine with it."

Prichard said the match itself was underwhelming, particularly because of Hawk's struggles with alcoholism at the time. He said both him and Animal couldn't perform like they used to. He actually thought Droz was the lone bright spot in the match.

"The match with DOA was brutal. You also have to look at, you talk about Hawk and his time with the gimmick and his addictions and demons. You also have to talk about his work. His work was not good at this time. They were really a shadow of their former selves," he said. "When you think of LOD, you think of those guys that used to come out and manhandle everyone. Those guys weren't the same that were here in 1998. Droz, at least looked like Hawk and Animal of old. Now you are looking at two guys in the ring with their faces painted trying to keep up, they looked like the guys that were trying to keep up in the match. It was rough. It was clumsy."

