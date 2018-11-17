Brutus Beefcake Talks Early Years With Hulk Hogan

Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake spoke with CBC News. about training with Hulk Hogan and how hard it is to get into the wrestling business. You can read highlights from the interview below:

Training with Hulk Hogan:

"I was training with Hulk and his friends in the gym for several years. He had a dream of being a wrestler. I didn't."

Hulk Hogan breaking his ankle on his first day of training camp:

"He tried to get involved with a promotion in Florida. They didn't like him. First day in his training camp, they broke his ankle. That's their way of saying we don't want you, go away. After his ankle got better, he went back to the school, and I guess they let him finish. Then, basically, they wouldn't book him in the towns. They'd book him in a town that's 400 miles away, 300 miles away ... they wouldn't pay him anything. So he quit, he got real frustrated."

How the wrestling business and chasing your dreams is tough:

"The wrestling business is a very, very tough life. One in about a hundred million guys ever really make it, and that's pretty poor odds, if you ask me. Chase your dreams, man, go after them, do what you gotta do. But you also gotta be logical and smart about this, too."

Beefcake also looked back at his career in wrestling. You can read the whole interview here.