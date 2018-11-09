Buddy Murphy Hypes Survivor Series Match, How Old Is Pete Dunne Today?, Chris Jericho, Zack Ryder

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring the new Ghostbusters toys from Diamond Select Toys.
- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne turns 25 years old today while Chris Jericho turns 48 and former referee Nick Patrick turns 59.
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali had the following exchange over their upcoming match at the Survivor Series:
I thought the match was at Survivor Series, what is #SurviviorSeries?— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) November 8, 2018