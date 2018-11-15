Carmella On What Others Can Take Away From Roman Reigns' Leukemia Diagnosis

The WWE locker room swarmed Roman Reigns with embracing hugs and salutations after he left the ring and went backstage following his announcement of battling leukemia last month. In both the arena, as well as social media, fans and fellow competitors showed their support of the former four-time champion. Among those list of competitors, Carmella shared her thoughts of the unfortunate situation to Express Sport.

Although Carmella has not had much direct interaction with Reigns because they have been on opposite brands since her main roster call-up in 2016, she did have some takeaways from his heartfelt speech to the WWE Universe.

"Of course it's devastating. But I think it just makes you appreciate the little things that much more," said Carmella. "You take things maybe for granted or little things that you think are a big thing and you realize it's really not. It makes you appreciate everything that you have a little bit more."

As a result of his leukemia being no longer in remission, Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship, which he won from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Reigns did provide hope for the fans in attendance and watching on television regarding a comeback. Along with stating that he is not retiring from wrestling, Reigns is confident that he will return to the ring.

"After I'm done whooping leukemia's a** once again, I'm coming back home," Reigns assured. "I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife that when life throws a curveball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter's box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time!"

During his speech, Reigns made sure to let the fans know how much WWE gave him a chance during a time of his life where he did not have any job or money, and had a baby on the way. He admitted that he will "take every prayer you can send my way," but he added that he is not looking for sympathy or for people to feel bad for him.

Reigns is still going to make WWE-related appearances, as he is scheduled for the ACE Comic-Con in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Source: Express Sport