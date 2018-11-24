Charlotte, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, And Other WWE Stars Comment On Tonight's Starrcade

Starrcade takes place tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. As noted, the event will not air live on the WWE Network but a one-hour special will air this Sunday at 8pm ET. It is not known what matches and segments will make the broadcast.

Charlotte, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler, Ric Flair, and Goldust have commented about tonight's event on Twitter:

Seething to make this town like its 1983 #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/5FBEDJE0Sw — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 24, 2018

Below is the card for tonight's show. We would appreciate a report for the event, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here:

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (Steel Cage match for the WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Title Match)

* The Bar (c) vs. The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

* The Miz vs. Rusev (with Lana)

* Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV

* Appearances by Sasha Banks & Bayley