Charlotte Flair Takes Shot At MMA Four Horsewomen, Total Bellas Return Date, Strange Street Fights

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the Strangest Street Fights.
- Season 4 of WWE's Total Bellas will premiere on Sunday, January 20, 2019 on the E! channel.
- Charlotte Flair called out the MMA Four Horsewomen today on Twitter, seen below. Flair tweeted a photo from her Survivor Series beatdown on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and said the photo was missing Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.
*missing from photo: @QoSBaszler @jessamynduke @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/X3U6MErs5i— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 26, 2018