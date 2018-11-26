Wrestling Inc.

Charlotte Flair Takes Shot At MMA Four Horsewomen, Total Bellas Return Date, Strange Street Fights

By Marc Middleton | November 26, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the Strangest Street Fights.

- Season 4 of WWE's Total Bellas will premiere on Sunday, January 20, 2019 on the E! channel.

See Also
Nikki Bella Doesn't Think The Bellas Receive Enough Credit For Starting The Women's Revolution

- Charlotte Flair called out the MMA Four Horsewomen today on Twitter, seen below. Flair tweeted a photo from her Survivor Series beatdown on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and said the photo was missing Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top