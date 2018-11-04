Chris Jericho Cruise Results: Bullet Club Vs. Alpha Club, ROH Sea Of Honor Tournament

Last weekend, Chris Jericho's cruise set sail out of Miami with a host of matches taking place on the top deck of the ship. Most of the ROH "Sea of Honor" Tournament (where the winner received a future title shot) and the Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll) vs. Alpha Club (Chris Jericho and Young Bucks) was filmed and aired on Fite last night.

Flip Gordon would win the tournament and will get a shot at ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in the near future. Bullet Club defeated Alpha Club with Omega pinning Matt Jackson after hitting one winged angel. Below are the full results:

Sea of Honor First Round

* Christopher Daniels defeated Delirious

* Dalton Castle defeated Matt Taven

* Marty Scurll defeated Rhett Titus

* Mark Briscoe defeated Will Ferrara

* Flip Gordon defeated Silas Young

* Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Cheeseburger defeated Beer City Bruiser

* Jay Briscoe defeated Kenny King

Sea of Honor Quarter-Finals

* Dalton Castle defeated Christopher Daniels

* Flip Gordon defeated Marty Scurll

* Jay Briscoe defeated Cheeseburger

* Mark Briscoe defeated Adam Page

Sea of Honor Semis

* Flip Gordon defeated Dalton Castle

* Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe

Sea of Honor Finals

* Flip Gordon defeated Jay Briscoe

* Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll) defeated Alpha Club (Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks)