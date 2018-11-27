CM Punk On Cody And The Young Bucks Starting A Promotion Over Signing With WWE, If He Would Join

CM Punk was interviewed by MMAFighting.com to discuss his commentary debut for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) event on December 14th in Atlantic City, N.J. During the interview, Punk was asked about the rumors of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks starting their own promotion. While he said that "pro wrestling is not on (his]) radar," he said that he would listen to them. Punk also denied Cody Rhodes' comments to Wrestling Inc. about an offer being made to him, suggesting that Cody's pitch was not a real offer.

Below are some highlights:

Rumors of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks starting their own promotion:

"I think at this point that whatever those guys decide to do will be great for them and their families. If I was asked what I would do or what I would say to them — because they could obviously go to WWE whenever they want — it's just a matter of is this what's best for your family? And I think we live in a time now where WWE is not the end-all, be-all. I don't think it has been for quite some time. I think the stigma that it is is still there and probably will persist for many, many years. But enough people have been there and left that can, I guess, extoll the knowledge of, 'Hey, you know what, the place ain't all that.'

"And I'm in a spot now where I've been gone what, five years? Maybe the place has changed. I've got people who text me and say otherwise, but there's ways to make money and support your family outside of that. With also being able to satisfy the side of your brain that's creative, the side of your brain that loves professional wrestling, the reason you bought a pair of boots in the first place. And I think those guys can definitely do that. I think they can command their price if they want there. But if they did go there, then they'd just be another guy — just like everybody else on that show. It's amazing, the more time the show gets, the less time it really seems they develop new characters."

If he would listen to an offer from Cody and The Bucks' rumored promotion:

"I would always listen. I would listen to them, because just like Dave, I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business. I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made [for the All In event Sept. 1]. An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, 'Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that' is not an offer. That's not an offer.

"There's other things. There's a couple more loose ends that I'm still trying to tie up to fully absolve me from the world of pro wrestling. I feel like I've still been attached to it since the day that I left it and that's mostly because of fugazi lawyers and such. But we're wrapping all that up and that'll come to an end. And once I'm truly free, we can explore the world and just float and hang out. And I can walk my dog and drink coffee and do commentary for Dave Sholler and continue to train at Roufusport. And do all kinds of stuff. I've earned it, I've paid my dues."

Punk also discussed his commentary debut, still being a part of the UFC roster and in the USADA pool, his loss to Mike Jackson and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.