Coach From Luke Gallows' School Works WWE Match (Video), Inspiration For Evolution Looks, WWE Stock

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at inspiration for some of the ring gear at Sunday's WWE Evolution pay-per-view - Ruby Riott as Jigsaw, Sarah Logan as Leatherface, Liv Morgan as Pennywise, Bayley's tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Sherri Martel and lyrics from Paramore, Alicia Fox as The Mad Hatter, Mickie James as The Queen of Hearts, Alexa Bliss as Alice In Wonderland.

See Also Backstage Update On Who Ran The WWE Evolution PPV, Why WWE Went With Different Lighting In The Arena

- WWE stock was down 1.17% today, closing at $71.74 per share. Today's high was $73.31 and the low was $69.64.

- The man who lost to Gran Metalik on last night's WWE 205 Live episode was indie wrestler Tyson Dean. Dean works as one of the head trainers at Luke Gallows' Good Brothers Dojo wrestling school. Below is video from the match along with Instagram posts from the Dojo and Dean: