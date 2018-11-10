Cody Rhodes Dealing With Knee Issue? CMLL Star Headed To ROH TV Tapings, Brandi Rhodes WOR Match

- As seen in the video above, Brandi Rhodes took on Ashley Vox in a ROH Women of Honor match. Rhodes won via pinfall after a pump kick and Bionic Spear.

- Ring of Honor has announced that CMLL star Rush will making his ROH debut at Final Battle Fallout TV taping on December 15 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Rush was the co-founder of Los Ingobernables and is a former CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion.

- Cody Rhodes performed last night in Buffalo at the ROH / NJPW Global Wars tour. Cody announced on Twitter that while he was teasing throwing a t-shirt to the crowd and suddenly heard a "pop" in his knee. Rhodes hopes it wasn't anything major as he is set to defend his IWGP US Championship against Beretta at tomorrow's Global Wars event in Toronto.