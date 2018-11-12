Cody Rhodes Knee Injury Update

Over the weekend, Cody Rhodes tweeted out he heard a "pop" in his knee while teasing a t-shirt throw to the crowd at ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. Rhodes hoped it wasn't anything major as he was set to defend his IWGP US Championship against Beretta at last Sunday's Global Wars event in Toronto.

Unfortunately, Rhodes had to pull out of the event and planned on getting an MRI to find out the extent of the injury.

Going from one side of the crowd to the other last night, teasing a t-shirt toss of all things...heard a loud POP in my knee. Terryfing.



Hoping it was just a lil' meniscus and Sunday I can still deliver. ?? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2018

Sadly folks I will not be able to wrestle tomorrow in Toronto. I will still be at the pre-show meet/greet to say hello to everybody



ROH & I will find a suitable replacement for the match. I'm extremely sorry. I'll be able to confirm the extent of the issue after an MRI this week — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2018

The results came in today and it looks like Rhodes sustained a large meniscus tear that will require arthroscopic surgery, according to F4WOnline.

Rhodes also tweeted out that the good news was his MCL, PCL, and ACL were all structurally sound, avoiding a more serious injury.

GOOD news is my doctor is fairly confident that my mcl/pcl/acl are structurally sound.



BAD news is the meniscus is fairly damaged, gonna' require a scope. No dates will be adjusted at the moment, and I'll definitely still compete in the final battle main event & at WK. pic.twitter.com/PtyK1wpoiz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 12, 2018

The IWGP US Champion also noted his upcoming dates will remain the same and he will still compete at ROH Final Battle on December 14 in New York City, as well as Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

The plan is to get the surgery in January after the big shows are finished up.