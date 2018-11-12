Wrestling Inc.

Cody Rhodes Knee Injury Update

By Joshua Gagnon | November 12, 2018

Over the weekend, Cody Rhodes tweeted out he heard a "pop" in his knee while teasing a t-shirt throw to the crowd at ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. Rhodes hoped it wasn't anything major as he was set to defend his IWGP US Championship against Beretta at last Sunday's Global Wars event in Toronto.

Unfortunately, Rhodes had to pull out of the event and planned on getting an MRI to find out the extent of the injury.



The results came in today and it looks like Rhodes sustained a large meniscus tear that will require arthroscopic surgery, according to F4WOnline.

Rhodes also tweeted out that the good news was his MCL, PCL, and ACL were all structurally sound, avoiding a more serious injury.


See Also
Matt Jackson Reveals How Much They Made On Bullet Club Merchandise, Cody On Being Hesitant Joining

The IWGP US Champion also noted his upcoming dates will remain the same and he will still compete at ROH Final Battle on December 14 in New York City, as well as Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

The plan is to get the surgery in January after the big shows are finished up.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Live Coverage This Sunday

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top