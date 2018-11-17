Cody Rhodes To Undergo Knee Surgery In January, How Long Will He Be Out?

Last weekend, Cody Rhodes noted he he heard a "pop" in his knee while teasing a t-shirt throw to the crowd at ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. The injury forced him to pull out of his IWGP US Championship match against Beretta at ROH Global Wars: Toronto.

Earlier this week, the results of Rhodes' MRI came in and he sustained two tears (one vertical and one horizontal, on the medial meniscus) that would require arthroscopic surgery. Rhodes also tweeted out that the good news was his MCL, PCL, and ACL were all structurally sound, avoiding a more serious injury.

GOOD news is my doctor is fairly confident that my mcl/pcl/acl are structurally sound.



BAD news is the meniscus is fairly damaged, gonna' require a scope. No dates will be adjusted at the moment, and I'll definitely still compete in the final battle main event & at WK. pic.twitter.com/PtyK1wpoiz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 12, 2018

In an update, Rhodes will undergo surgery after his Wrestle Kingdom 13 match (opponent is still to be announced) on January 4 and will be out for six weeks, according to F4WOnline.

Rhodes plans on rehabbing the knee until December 14 where he'll face Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle in New York City.

Rhodes said he wouldn't change any of his advertised bookings, including his trip to Australia for World Series of Wrestling. He was originally scheduled to face Walter, but will now do meet and greets for the attending fans.