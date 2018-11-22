Conor McGregor Offers To Help Becky Lynch, Rare Ric Flair Hidden Gem (Video), WWE Shop Black Friday

- WWE added a match between Ric Flair and then-NWA World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race to their "Hidden Gems" section on the WWE Network. You can check out footage from the match in the video above.

- Becky Lynch and UFC superstar Conor McGregor had an interesting exchange on Twitter today. Lynch responded to an article stating the she has been channeling her inner McGregor, writing, "The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I'd break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. ?? I'd be too tempting; he'd completely understand too. Proper12 after."

McGregor retweeted Lynch's message and offered to provide her with backup, as seen below:

