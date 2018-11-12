Dana White On UFC Flyweight Division, Yair Rodriguez And Korean Zombie Comment On UFC Fight Night

- Yair Rodriguez scored an improbable finish this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 139, knocking out Chan Sung Jung with just a second remaining in the fifth round. The finish was the latest in UFC history, and cemented the former Ultimate Fighter winner in the history books.

Rodriguez and Jung were both transported to a local hospital in Denver after the bout, but Rodriguez offered a statement to MMA Fighting on the bout and what's next for him.

"Hey, to all the beautiful people who supported me for this fight, everyone that has kept faith in me, I just want to say thank you so much, God bless," Rodriguez said. "It was a short notice fight, it's been a very rough time in my life and career in the last few months, but I'm very happy to be able to have my job and my loved ones with me. I'm very happy to have your support and I hope it remains that way.

"I hope you guys liked the fight, right now I'm here (at the hospital) about to take X-rays of my feet and nose. My respects to 'Korean Zombie,' he's a warrior and I send him all my respect, love and appreciation and to his team as well. Greetings to all the people in Korea, God bless."

Rodriguez earned an additional $100,000 in bonus money for the win. He replaced Frankie Edgar in the fight after Edgar suffered an injury.

- Chan Sung Jung, better known as the "Korean Zombie," was left with a loss and a trip to the hospital after his UFC Fight Night 139 bout with Yair Rodriguez this past weekend. Ahead on the scorecards, Jung was knocked out with just a second remaining in the fifth and final round.

He posted a message on his official Facebook page after the fight, stating he was "embarrassed" by the outcome. The bout did earn Jung a "Fight of the Night" bonus and a likely spot on the short list for "Fight of the Year."

"I have no excuse. To everyone who has helped me, I'm truly sorry," he said. "Thank you to everyone who hates me, congratulations. I am not in a good enough condition to get on a plane so I will spend a few days in the hospital before going back to Korea. I am embarrassed, but I will see you when I get home."

- UFC president Dana White declined to give any updates on the status of the flyweight division moving forward in his promotion this past weekend. Officials have put together Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw for Cejudo's 125-pound title in 2019.

"Dillashaw wants to win two belts," White said. "There's five or six guys who have done it. He wants to do it. Cejudo is fine fighting at (flyweight) instead of going to 135, so we made (the fight)."

Dillashaw is the reigning bantamweight champion. A handful of UFC fighters have stated they have been released since the promotion sent Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship.