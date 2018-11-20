Daniel Bryan Says The Yes Movement Is Over (Video), One Year Of Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose, New Day

- The New Day's Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E are ready for Thanksgiving. They talk to Mike Rome and celebrate following tonight's Thanksgiving Feast Fight win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar & Big Show in this new post-show video. The New Day proclaims that they are now The Kings of The Holidays - from New Year's to President's Day to Valentine's Day and the rest.

- Today marks one year since Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose came from WWE NXT to the main roster, joining Paige on RAW as Absolution. They attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss on RAW that night. Deville and Rose are currently in the middle of a possible split storyline while Paige is the SmackDown General Manager, retired due to her neck injury. Deville tweeted the following on the one-year anniversary with Rose tonight:

Happy one year to us .... I guess some things have changed. pic.twitter.com/j9WxQU9sAW — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) November 21, 2018

- Tonight's SmackDown from Los Angeles saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan announce that the Yes Movement is dead. Bryan cut a lengthy promo on why he recently turned heel and who he is moving forward. You can see photos and videos from the segment below. As noted, Bryan will defend his title against former champion AJ Styles at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view.