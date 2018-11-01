Daniel Cormier Threatens Brock Lesnar, UFC Champion Makes Fight Demands, UFC 230 Embedded

- In the latest episode of UFC 230 Embedded, Chris Weidman and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza are featured ahead of their co-main event this Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The winner of the middleweight bout could become the next contender to the belt.

Israel Adesanya, who faces Derek Brunson, checks out MSG before he fights there, with Derrick Lewis and Daniel Cormier also preparing for battle against one another.

- Earlier this year when Daniel Cormier claimed the heavyweight title with a finish of Stipe Miocic, he was met inside the Octagon by Brock Lesnar. With rumors of Lesnar appearing this weekend to possibly confront Cormier again, "DC" explained what he'll do this time.

"If he comes up there, right in the face, slap him," Cormier said during an interview with SiriusXM Busted Open. "Brock's going to be there I guess. Brock's coming to lay claim, but this time, I'm not going to let him just push me."

Cormier, who also held the UFC light heavyweight title while heavyweight champion before being stripped of the belt, also reiterated that he is interested in a possible future with the WWE as an announcer. Cormier has worked with FOX Sports and on UFC pay-per-views over the past several months.

"Right now, it's on the backburner," he said. "We'll see what happens after this weekend. All these opportunities, you can't put on the backburner for too long, you have to kind of see how everything goes."

- UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has issued his demands for the next fight involving his client. And he's put a large sum of money on the fight.

"Ben Askren, (Tyron) Woodley, none of these guys can touch Khabib," Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. "Especially if they're scared to get tired and these guys, they get tired. Now, I'm not even worried about Tyron or Ben Askren, I'm worrying about somebody bringing $50 million to $100 million to the table and none of these guys can bring $200,000 to the table."

Nurmagomedov scored a victory over Conor McGregor earlier this month, keeping her unbeaten over 27 fights. There have been rumors of a possible bout with Nurmagomedov and former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, much like McGregor did last year.