David Arquette On Which Hollywood Star Checked His Neck Wound After His Deathmatch, Who's To Blame

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, David Arquette spoke in detail about his infamous deathmatch against Nick Gage, the night in the hospital that followed, and whether or not the WWE is in his future. Here are some highlights:

His friend, and actor, Luke Perry was the one to check out his neck after it got cut in his deathmatch against Nick Gage:

"I'm thinking, 'I just got cut in my neck, and if that's my jugular, I'm going to die.' Pretty quickly after that I exited the ring and had someone look at it. Luke is a dear friend of mine, and his son, who is a fantastic wrestler named Jungle Boy, was wrestling on the same show. We've been friends for over 30 years, so Luke is the one I went to see to look inside the wound. He looked and said no, so I knew I didn't cut a main artery or vein. I could feel something was wrong with my neck, but I wanted to finish the match and tell a complete story."

Please don't watch this video if you are bothered by blood, hardcore wrestling, profanity, Nick Gage, or David Arquette. With that said, I'm posting it due to questions being asked by the wrestling community. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull [6-1] (@GIFSkull) November 17, 2018

What happened at the end of the deathmatch and going to the hospital afterwards:

"It went off the rails a little. I was pretty pissed. I was at fault for it. Once I got cut, some things happened in the ring, and I reacted. We were both at fault for the neck cut, but me defending myself is how it actually happened. I was in the hospital and had to have surgery to sew up my muscle and clean up my wound. It is what it is. I have no hard feelings with Nick Gage and I hope he doesn't have any with me."

If WWE has contacted him about a Royal Rumble appearance:

"I haven't got any calls. So I don't know about any of that, but I love going to their shows."

Arquette also discussed why he decided to do the deathmatch in the first place. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.