David Arquette Reveals What Ric Flair Said After He Won The WCW Title

Actor David Arquette recently did an interview with ESPN to talk about his return to wrestling after 18 years, as well as his stint in WCW when he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Here are some highlights from the interview:

Returning to wrestling at 47 years old:

"It's not a publicity stunt, that's for sure. It's too painful for that. It's something that's been gnawing at me for years."

His reaction to being told by Diamond Dallas Page he would win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship:

"I thought it was a bit of a joke and he was like, 'No, I'm serious. I think [my] response was, 'That's a terrible idea. No, we can't do that,' but then they explained the storyline that I wasn't pinning a wrestler, I was pinning Eric Bischoff.

"To be honest, the reason I wanted to do it was so I could be part of it. The fact of the matter was, yeah, I get to be the champion. Whoever gets that opportunity? Part of that was that I would get to travel with all of them and see behind the curtain and walk through the airport with Hulk Hogan and be on the same show as Ric Flair. For a fan of wrestling if I hadn't done that, I never would have had that experience -- and to me, life is about experiences."

What Ric Flair said after he won the WCW World Heavyweight Title:

"Ric Flair at one point put his arms around me and said, 'Hey guys, he's one of us.' That made me feel really great."

David Arquette also discussed how brutal his first match with RJ City was in his first match back. You can read the whole interview here.

Source: ESPN