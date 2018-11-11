David Arquette Says He Wants The Fans' Respect And A Match Against Cody Rhodes

David Arquette made his pro wrestling comeback nearly 20 years after his stint in WCW ended. Arquette spoke previously with TMZ in May and said why he is coming back, "People have been giving me a hard time for 18 years and I'm sick of it."

In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up again with Arquette to discuss his return to the wrestling ring at 47 years old and was asked if heading to WWE was the main goal in coming back. Arquette responded by saying it's just about earning respect in the wrestling community.

"No, WWE is not the goal," Arquette confirmed. "I mean, I love WWE and I would love to do anything with them, ever. No, my main goal is getting some respect. That really is what it's about."

He was then asked about how that was going and the actor said he had already called out IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes, looking to get a tip of the hat from him, as well.

"I've called out Cody Rhodes, cause me and his dad wore the same [WCW] belt," Arquette said. "And if I can get him to respect me, then I think I can get other people to respect me."

Arquette was then asked if he could pick anyone right now to have a match with, who would it be? His answer didn't change, it's Cody Rhodes.

"It would be Cody Rhodes," Arquette responded. "I mean he is one of the best in the world. So, if I can go toe-to-toe with him I think that would be a good show."

You can see his full comments in the video above where he detailed previous injuries and how he wants his wife to be his "Miss Elizabeth."

