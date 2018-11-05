John Cena Signing Near RAW, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Ride Along Clip, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along episode with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The other car will feature Corey Graves, Nia Jax and Renee Young.
- New York Times best-selling author John Cena has been announced for an "Elbow Grease" book signing on Monday, December 10 at the Barnes & Noble store on The Grove Drive in Los Angeles. The signing begins at 7pm. Fans will receive a photo op with Cena after purchasing a pre-signed copy of the book, from this location. It's worth noting that WWE will be in San Diego that night for RAW, around two hours away.
- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins recently had a custom title belt created for their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, seen below. The latest episode of the show features an interview with Dolph Ziggler and more.
IT'S HERE! Thanks @wildcatbelts! #MajorWFPod #ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/BnpdWXt7pd— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) November 2, 2018
DOWNLOAD THIS WEEK'S @MajorWFPod! @TheCurtHawkins & @ZackRyder interview @HEELZiggler, they went on a shopping spree at @Highspots, @BillMiekina speaks on #DudeGate, @notsam has gone missing, and much more! AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU FIND YOUR PODCASTS! pic.twitter.com/ncz3lHKapB— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) November 5, 2018