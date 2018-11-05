John Cena Signing Near RAW, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Ride Along Clip, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along episode with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The other car will feature Corey Graves, Nia Jax and Renee Young.

- New York Times best-selling author John Cena has been announced for an "Elbow Grease" book signing on Monday, December 10 at the Barnes & Noble store on The Grove Drive in Los Angeles. The signing begins at 7pm. Fans will receive a photo op with Cena after purchasing a pre-signed copy of the book, from this location. It's worth noting that WWE will be in San Diego that night for RAW, around two hours away.

See Also Why John Cena Backed Out Of WWE Crown Jewel

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins recently had a custom title belt created for their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, seen below. The latest episode of the show features an interview with Dolph Ziggler and more.