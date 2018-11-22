Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Dealing With Foot Injury

Dolph Ziggler is reportedly dealing with a foot injury. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury apparently isn't too serious and he may be back within a week.

Ziggler last wrestled at last Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view as a member of Team RAW in the 5 on 5 elimination tag team match. His last singles match was on last week's RAW, where he was defeated by Finn Balor.

Ziggler is currently advertised for Saturday's Starrcade live event in Cincinnati, where he is scheduled to be evaluated.