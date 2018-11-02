Wrestling Inc.

Dolph Ziggler Talks Being The Best At Crown Jewel, Randy Orton And Other WWE Stars Hype World Cup

By Joshua Gagnon | November 02, 2018

- Above, Dolph Ziggler talked about his upcoming match against Kurt Angle in the first round of the World Cup at today's WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

"As a fan growing up, that's something cool, but I've come to this conclusion that I'm this hardened— wanting to be the best," Ziggler said. "Talking about it all the time. It's one thing to talk about it and it's another thing to do it. I get a chance to back it up tonight, all the things I've said for years. And I wouldn't have it any other way than to going against an Olympic Gold Medalist to start it."

- In the video below: Baron Corbin guarantees a Raw Superstar will win the World Cup, The Miz says even if he wins the World Cup fans will still troll/not respect him, and Rusev / Cesaro show off one of their warm-up drills.

See Also
Renee Young Traveling Without Roster In Saudi Arabia, Photos & Video Of Top WWE Stars Arriving, More

- On Twitter, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and The Miz hyped today's World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. Announced by Shane McMahon earlier this week, if a SmackDown star loses to a Raw star in the finals, they will be fired from SmackDown. The first round match-ups are: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz, Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton, and Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler.







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage In Progress

NJPW Power Struggle Live Coverage Early Saturday at 4am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top