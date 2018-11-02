Dolph Ziggler Talks Being The Best At Crown Jewel, Randy Orton And Other WWE Stars Hype World Cup

- Above, Dolph Ziggler talked about his upcoming match against Kurt Angle in the first round of the World Cup at today's WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

"As a fan growing up, that's something cool, but I've come to this conclusion that I'm this hardened— wanting to be the best," Ziggler said. "Talking about it all the time. It's one thing to talk about it and it's another thing to do it. I get a chance to back it up tonight, all the things I've said for years. And I wouldn't have it any other way than to going against an Olympic Gold Medalist to start it."

- In the video below: Baron Corbin guarantees a Raw Superstar will win the World Cup, The Miz says even if he wins the World Cup fans will still troll/not respect him, and Rusev / Cesaro show off one of their warm-up drills.

- On Twitter, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and The Miz hyped today's World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. Announced by Shane McMahon earlier this week, if a SmackDown star loses to a Raw star in the finals, they will be fired from SmackDown. The first round match-ups are: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz, Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton, and Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler.

I've been so Blessed & fortunate to travel the world, meet fans, win championships. Tonight isn't about being the G.O.A.T ... it's about being the BEST in the World. #WWECrownJewel #Booyaka619 pic.twitter.com/kQEhaY9Jbx — ?Rey Mysterio? (@reymysterio) November 2, 2018

Tonight at #WWECrownJewel, I plan on winning and collecting just like I always do. @WWERollins it starts with you. There's a first time for everything, and this is gonna be your first time seeing the #LashleyExperience. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show! ???? — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 2, 2018

Tonight at #WWECrownJewel.. the Miz must be deleted so I can move on and become The Best in the World! — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) November 2, 2018

Cleveland's favorite son. I'm it.

LA's most-talented actor. I'm it. @USA_Network's highest-rated docu series. I'm it.

Husband to the most beautiful woman on Earth and father to a gorgeous baby girl. I'm it.

BEST IN THE WORLD?! I am it. #WWECrownJewel — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 2, 2018

Titles, accolades, and honors all describe one type of athlete: the best. That's exactly what I am and exactly what I'll be called after #WWECrownJewel. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 2, 2018