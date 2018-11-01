Drew McIntyre Taunts Braun Strowman In Saudi Arabia (Video), Fans On World Cup Winner, Steve Austin

- WWE posted this video of Drew McIntyre sending a message to Braun Strowman while at an autograph signing with Dolph Ziggler in Saudi Arabia earlier today. The video shows Drew writing the following inside of a speech bubble on a photo of Strowman: "Drew for Universal Champion (Brother)"

As noted, McIntyre will be in Ziggler's corner for the World Cup tournament match against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle but they are also teasing that Drew will confront the winner of the Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar match for the vacant WWE Universal Title.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the best chance at winning the World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday. As of this writing, 26% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins while 20% voted for Rey Mysterio, 19% for Randy Orton, 18% for Angle, 7% for Bobby Lashley, 5% for The Miz, 3% for Jeff Hardy and 2% for Ziggler.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recorded a voiceover for the opening video package to NASCAR's Texas Cup series that kicks off this weekend at 2pm ET on NBC SN. Below is a sneak peek at the intro: