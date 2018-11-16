Edge Says He's "Been Kind Of Touting Becky Lynch For A While"

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked to the New York Post about if he would ever make an in-ring comeback, Chris Jericho reinventing himself, as well as who is currently grabbing his attention in WWE. You can read the highlights of that interview below:

If he would ever make an in-ring comeback:

"Ah, no. [Laughs] Well, here's the thing: People as much as they want it, it's not going to be what they want. It's very rare. Especially when you get performers into their 40s and 50s, it's not an easy job. It's a very, very difficult thing physically. I personally think your body isn't meant to do it past 40 years old. It's just a really, really physically demanding, taxing thing. And I know people hop in and they do one-offs here and there, but I just think it's a matter of time before eventually, they are going to get hit with some kind of injury bullet, because it's not normal to do to your body, especially once you start getting up in middle age. So, hey, do I know A.J. Styles and I could have an amazing match, Seth Rollins and I could tear it down and have a classic, yeah, if it were me at 35, not me at 45. And not me at 45 not having stepped in a ring for eight years."

Chris Jericho reinventing himself in NPJW:

"Chris has always been kind of [one who] wears many hats. And I think he needs to do that. He needs to do a bunch of different things to stay creatively stimulated. So it's like, right, I can do a cruise. Sure, yeah, let's give this a shot and I can have my band [Fozzy] come on there and do shows and have bunch of my buddies and put on a wrestling card on a ship. That's just the way Chris does things. He doesn't think of limitations."

Current WWE Superstars who are grabbing his attention now:

"I've been kind of touting Becky for a while, just from the kind of organic reaction she's gotten from the audience. They want her as the focal point of the division, and it was very, very obvious and thankfully they listened and kind of allowed it to happen, which is real cool and fun to watch. I really like watching [Drew] McIntyre right now. I think he reinvented himself. I've always really liked Drew and it's great to see him come back with the right mentality and get this opportunity because he has that right mentality."

Edge also discussed his role on History's The Vikings. You can read the whole interview here.