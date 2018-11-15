Enzo Amore Kicked Off Plane In New York For Vaping (Video)

Former WWE star Enzo Amore was kicked off of a Delta airlines flight at JFK International Airport in New York today. A Reddit user first shared the video below of Enzo being kicked off a plane heading to Los Angeles:

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Enzo was kicked off of the plane before takeoff for vaping. Enzo reportedly ignored instructions to stop vaping, and the flight was turned around.

We had received a report earlier today that Enzo was in custody, however TMZ reports that while law enforcement was called to the aircraft, he was not arrested.

"A customer was removed from Delta flight 747 operating from New York to Los Angeles for not following crew instructions," a representative for Delta told TMZ. "The flight returned to the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport where the customer deplaned without further incident."

TMZ noted that Delta refused to put Enzo on another flight, so he had to find another way to Los Angeles.

As seen in the video above, Enzo turned around and smiled while being escorted off the plane after someone yelled, "How you doin?"

Enzo had posted the photo below on Instagram earlier today of himself at the airport with actor Dolph Lundgren, who reprises his iconic role as Ivan Drago in the upcoming Creed 2 film. Enzo had expressed interest in the past about joining the Creed franchise.