Enzo Amore References Ex Liv Morgan In New Rap Song?, Liv Possibly Responds, Hear Enzo's New Album

There's speculation on former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore taking shots at ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan on his new "Rosemary's Baby Part 1: Happy Birthday!" album.

Enzo now uses the name "nZo" for his rap career. His new album has been released on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes.

Enzo and Liv dated back in 2016 and 2017 but the relationship reportedly ended on bad terms as Enzo was accused of cheating on the RAW Superstar. Corey Graves even made a comment once that Enzo cheats on "his taxes, his girlfriend and his tag team" during commentary. The couple was rumored to be breaking up back in 2017 when Liv made a tweet about sleeping well because she knew no one was out cheating on her.

Enzo's new hip-hop album has a single titled "Liv A 30 For 30" on it. The song includes a nod to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and starts out talking about how hard it is to keep a relationship going while on the road. Some of the lyrics used in the song are as follows:

"I could've seen a lil future with you, I'm more mature than you, I gotta do what's best for you, I'm sorry. I just wish the biggest lesson I dont taught you was to never let other people see this thirst, I been getting tagged in your thirsty picture posting you bee doing on the 'Gram. I know how the game works, I done put you on the game first, It's only a matter of time before you're smashing 'what's his name' at work. So much that I could say to you, you reached out to me repeatedly, I see you every week and ain't got s--t to say to you, I don't want to give you hope, I could never just be friends, so I told you and I quote, 'I mean this when I say, never speak to me again', let that burn."

Liv apparently referenced the lyrics in these Twitter posts made today:

Thank u, next ?? — LIV Morgan ???? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 18, 2018

You can hear the "Liv A 30 For 30" song above. Below are the rest of the tracks:



