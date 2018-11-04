Eric Bischoff On Talks Of Calling The Big Show "Andre The Giant Jr." In WCW

It's no surprise that The Big Show has spent much of his career receiving comparisons to the legendary Andre the Giant. On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW president Eric Bischoff discussed Big Show's early career in WCW as The Giant.

Bischoff said they spent a lot of time wondering how to debut Paul Wight. Despite the obvious likening to Andre the Giant, Bischoff revealed there was never a plan to have him debut as "Andre the Giant Jr." He said he knew Hulk Hogan would never allow it because it wouldn't have been respectful to the memory of Andre the Giant.

"There was a lot of goofy ideas bouncing around at the time but at no time was there any consideration billing him as Andre the Giant Jr. I don't think Hulk Hogan would have wanted it," Bischoff said. "You know, Hulk Hogan has a lot of respect, still till this day. When you talk to him about Andre the Giant and within three to four minutes he will start tearing up."

Even though they didn't bill him as Andre the Giant's son, Bischoff said they definitely tried to liken The Giant to him in subtle ways. With The Giant being the second-largest man ever to step foot in a wrestling ring, it was easy for fans to make the comparisons themselves.

"I don't think he would have gone quite that far in trying to name him Andre the Giant Jr, but we definitely wanted to draw the connection with him and Andre the Giant," Bischoff said. "That is a fact."

