Eric Bischoff Reveals Consideration Given To The British Bulldog Becoming WCW Champion

Former WCW president Eric Bischoff discussed the career of Vader on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff revealed that there were talks to have Vader drop the WCW world heavyweight title to a wrestler that would've been an unconventional choice as champion.

In 1993, wrestlers from Europe began to rise in the wrestling business. Bischoff said WCW needed to prepare itself to be able to capitalize on the rising European market.

Bischoff said the two areas seeing the most growth were the United Kingdom and Germany, but he noted that wrestling was more popular in the UK. For that reason, Bischoff said consideration was given to giving British Bulldog a run with the title.

"I remember a conversation about it only when it relates to Europe. In 1993 there was a lot of focus on Europe, especially the UK. There was a lot of things being done to try and lay the ground work on making WCW more of an established brand, especially in the UK," Bischoff said. "Germany as well, but Germany was almost secondary to the UK. There was a lot of conversation about it. People were really high on Davey Boy Smith."

