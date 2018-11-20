Eric Bischoff Reveals His Biggest Regret In Pro Wrestling

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW president Eric Bischoff was asked about the biggest regret of his career in the wrestling business. Bischoff revealed he still wishes he could redo his working relationship with Ric Flair.

"Probably the whole situation with Ric Flair and how I handled it. I would have done that differently," Bischoff said. "I can justify it in some respects from a business point of view, but I handled that so badly, and I know I could have done it better."

Flair has said that he was treated poorly during his second run with WCW while Bischoff led the company. Despite his status as a legend, Flair was moved down the card due to his age and the rise of the nWo.

At one point, Bischoff made a speech to the WCW locker room and declared that Flair was no longer a top draw while Flair was sitting there. Bischoff admitted he should've handled the situation with more class.

"I know if I had approached it differently, or if I was wiser and more experienced I would have reacted to it differently, and it probably would have changed things for the better," he said. "But that is the one thing I guess."

