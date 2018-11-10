EVOLVE 115 Results (11/9): NXT Stars In Action, Kassius Ohno, Mustafa Ali

Evolve 115 took place last night in Livonia, Michigan with AR Fox defeating Austin Theory in the main event in an unsanctioned match.
Below are the full results:
* Barrett Brown defeated BSHP KNG
* Mike Fierro defeated Juntai
* Harlem Bravado defeated Adrian Alanis, Jason Kincaid, and Leon Ruff
* Austin Theory defeated AR Fox
* Mustafa Ali defeated DJ Z
* Josh Briggs defeated Cody Vance
* Allysin Kay defeated Shotzi Blackheart (Shine Championship)
* Street Profits defeated WorkHorsemen (Evolve Tag Team Championship)
* Fabian Aichner defeated Kassius Ohno (Evolve World Championship)
* AR Fox defeated Austin Theory (Unsanctioned Match)
EVOLVE 116 will be taking place tonight in Oak Lawn, Illinois, here's the full card:
* The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff (with Ayla) & The Skulk (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match)
* JD Drake (c) vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Harlem Bravado (WWN Championship Triple Threat Match)
* WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali vs. Darby Allin
* Kassius Ohno vs. Shane Strickland
* EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner vs. Anthony Henry (Non-Title Match)
* Isaias Velazquez Vs. GPA (Freelance Championship Match)
* Jason Kincaid vs. Josh Briggs